In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 April 2022 7:21 pm / 1 comment

Updated for the Malaysia market is the 2022 Yamaha Y15ZR, with pricing increased from 2020 at RM8,168 to RM8,498 recommended retail, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Now for the Yamaha Y15ZR in 2022 are its colour options, with this year’s model coming in Cyan, Grey, Blue and Green.

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged, with the Y15ZR’s liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder, 149.7 cc mill putting out a claimed 15.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a five-speed gear box with multi-plate wet clutch and chain final drive.

Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. The 17-inch wheels on the Y15ZR are shod with a 90/80 front and 120/70 rear tyre while braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear.

With 4.2-litres of fuel carried in the tank, the Y15ZR tips the scales at 117 kg, with seat height set at 780 mm. Inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD panel displays all the necessary information while Led lighting is used for the headlight and DRLs.

The Y15ZR is available at all authorised Honda Leong Yamaha Motor dealers immediately, and a 20,000 km or two-year warranty against manufacturing defects is provided. Additionally, every purchase of a Yamaha Y15ZR from a Hong Leong Yamaha dealer will come with a brake disc lock worth RM100.