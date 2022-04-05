In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 5 April 2022 11:08 am / 0 comments

Despite persistent challenges such as the impact of Covid-19 and supply chain issues, Perodua posted sales growth in the first quarter of 2022 with 61,624 vehicles registered, up 6.4% from the 57,909 vehicles sold from January to March 2021.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that while the effects of the pandemic and component supply issues are still present, the company has been able to work with its suppliers and dealers to reduce the impact. “Our focus is now to expedite the vehicles delivery to our customers before the sales tax exemption deadline ends on June 30,” he said.

The market leader registered 26,759 vehicles in March 2022, a 9.5% increase from the 24,433 units sold in the same month last year. Compared with February, sales jumped 53.2% from 17,421 units. Last month’s figures aren’t far away from P2’s monthly record of 27,858 units, recorded in October 2021.

“Moving forward, we foresee the second quarter of 2022 to be the highlight for the automotive industry as brands will deliver as many vehicles as they can within that three-month period,” Zainal said.

“While semiconductor chip supply and Covid-19 would still influence production, we expect that production and registration will continue to improve. We do not foresee other factors such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to have a major impact on Perodua’s production moving forward,” the P2 chief added, declaring that the Myvi-maker’s 247,800 sales target for 2022 will be maintained.

If they manage to hit that, it will be a massive 30.2% jump from the 190,291 units delivered last year. The next-generation D27A Alza MPV will be a booster.