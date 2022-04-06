In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 April 2022 6:21 pm / 0 comments

We’re now in the fasting month of Ramadan, which means that Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner. To celebrate, Honda Malaysia’s monthly sales promo campaign is titled ‘Share Rezeki Deals’, and it combines a “Festive Bonus” with “Special Rebates” or service vouchers for total savings of up to RM4,000.

No more big discounts for 2021 stock in this month’s promo, which means that all the cars manufactured last year have found owners. The savings are still good though, and they’re for freshly-made 2022 cars.

The BR-V, HR-V and CR-V all come with total rewards worth RM1,000, while the City sedan can be had with RM2,000 worth of savings. The priciest car here, the Accord D-segment sedan, is being offered with RM4,000 total savings.

No new Civic though – the fresh 11th-generation FE is high in demand and no extra incentives are needed. Launched in January, the Civic now comes with a turbo engine and Honda Sensing as standard across the board. The C-segment sedan is priced from RM125,635 for the E to RM144,350 for the new RS. Also not here is the City Hatchback that was launched in December 2021.

So, if you already have an eye on a new Honda, this is a good opportunity to get some savings on top of the the sales tax exemption that’s valid till June 30 this year. Honda Malaysia’s entire range is CKD locally assembled in Melaka, and all models are eligible for the full 100% SST exemption.