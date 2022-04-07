In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 April 2022 9:05 am / 0 comments

Entering the 150 cc motorcycle market in Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour the Philippines is the 2022 Honda CB150X. Styled as an adventure-tourer, the CB150X is priced at 163,900 pesos (RM13,449) suggested retail in the Philippines.

Taking design cues from its bigger sibling the Honda CB500X (RM36,099 in Malaysia), the CB150X has a tall stance and the obligatory windshield along with the bottom skid plate to complete that adventure-touring motorcycle look. Motive power comes from a 149 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that generates 15.4hp at 9,000rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm.

Power from the engine goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the 17-inch rear wheel shod with 130/70 rubber, with a preload-adjustable monoshock holding up the back end. Meanwhile the 17-inch front wheel gets a 100/80 tyre with the front end held up with non-adjustable Showa upside-down fork.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with ABS omitted. With seat height set at 817 mm, the CB150X carries 12-litres of fuel in the tank and tips the scales at 140 kg wet weight while there is 181 mm of ground clearance. Honda Philippines claims a fuel consumption figure of 2.63 litres per 100 kilometres.

LED lighting is used throughout on the CB150X and inside the cockpit, a monochrome LCD meter displays all the necessary information. For the CB150X in the Philippines, there are two colour options available – red and black.