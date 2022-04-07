In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2022 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Are you a big fan of the Michelin Pilot Sport series of Ultra-High Performance (UHP) tyres? If so, you must have caught wind of the new Pilot Sport 5 that was announced earlier in January.

In fact, the PS5 has already been launched in Malaysia, and it’s available in 26 different sizes ranging from 17 to 19 inches. Prices range between RM700 to RM1,900. A further 21 sizes, which will increase the maximum diameter to 21 inches, will be offered by the end of the year.

With new innovations and technologies such as Dual Sport Tread Design, larger grooves and MaxTouch Construction Technology, the PS5 is said to provide better performance in both wet and dry conditions. There’s also a new aramid/nylon belt to reinforce the tyre structure, making it a tad more robust than before.

But how does it fare against other established rivals? Well, that’s where Tyre Reviews, one of the leading channels that focus on… tyre reviews, come in. In the video above, host Jonathan Benson put the PS5 to test against eight notable rivals, such as Continental PremiumContact 6, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, Yokohama Advan Sport V105, Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 and Bridgestone Turanza T005.

Evaluations on dry and wet handling, dry and wet braking, noise and comfort levels, as well as rolling resistance were measured and compared. This is easily the most in-depth review of the PS5 you could find, so see for yourself how Michelin’s new UHP rubber stacks up.