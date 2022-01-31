In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 31 January 2022 3:14 pm / 0 comments

Following the unofficial introduction of the new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 last week, the French tyre maker has now formally unveiled the fifth generation of its popular Pilot Sport series. That’s not the only tyre to make its global debut, as Michelin has also launched the new Primacy 4+.

Currently available in Europe in 50 dimensions from 17 to 21 inches since January 1, 2022 the Pilot Sport 5 will make its way to other markets worldwide from March 1. The new model succeeds the well-known Pilot Sport 4 and features the brand’s “Dynamic Response Technology,” where a hybrid belt made of aramid and nylon provides structural reinforcement to the tyre and maintain contact patch stability.

Meanwhile, the company’s “MaxTouch Construction Technology” evenly distributes the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering, offering a longer tread life. Michelin also promises “maximum control thanks to extremely good grip and braking performance on dry and wet ground” thanks to the Pilot Sport 5’s Dual Sport Tread Design.

This sees an outer tread with rigid blocks to optimise dry grip, while the inner tread is specially design to provide wet grip. Michelin also highlighted “Groove Clear,” which refers to the large, longitudinal grooves on the that directs water into wide transversal channels and away from the tyre for safety and handling in the rain.

Referring to Michelin’s Japanese website, the Pilot Sport 5’s best lap time on a wet lap of the company’s test track is 1.7% seconds faster than the Pilot Sport 4 and 1.5% faster on average.

As for the new Primacy 4+, it is an improvement over the existing Primacy 4 and is summer tyre catered to most vehicle types, including sedans and SUVs. The unique selling point of the tyre is still its ability to provide better braking performance on wet ground even when worn.

The company says this results in “even greater safety from the first mile to the last,” owing the tyre’s performance to its EverGrip technology, which combines two layers of rubber in order to offset the loss of tread depth and thus continue to better evacuate water when worn.

As with the Pilot Sport 5, the Primacy 4+ is currently available in Europe as of January 1 this year and will be offered in 82 dimensions from 16 to 19 inches by March. The range will grow to reach 121 dimensions from 16 to 21 inches by the end of 2022.