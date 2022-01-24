In International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 January 2022 12:50 pm / 7 comments

Michelin has apparently introduced the Pilot Sport 5, which succeeds the well-known and popular Pilot Sport 4. According to the French tyre manufacturer, the fifth generation of its Pilot Sport Series offers “excellent longevity and long-lasting performance,” “high levels of reactivity for precision steering” and “maximise grip and braking on wet and dry roads.”

As with the Pilot Sport 4, the new Pilot Sport 5 features “Dynamic Response Technology,” where a hybrid belt made of aramid and nylon provides structural reinforcement to the tyre and maintain contact patch stability.

Meanwhile, the company’s “MaxTouch Construction Technology” evenly distributes the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering, offering a longer tread life. On that mention, the Pilot Sport 5 also has a “Dual Sport Tread Design,” where the outer and inner surfaces of the tyre have different tread patterns.

The outer tread with rigid blocks serves to maximum dry grip, while the inner tread deals with wet grip. Michelin also highlighted “Groove Clear,” which refers to the large, longitudinal grooves on the that directs water into wide transversal channels and away from the tyre for safety and handling in the rain.

Much like some of its other tyre products, Michelin also gave the Pilot Sport 5 a premium touch sidewall design to make it aesthetically attractive. Sizes for the PS5 appear to start from 205/40R17 and goes all the way up to 275/45R20, all of which have a maximum speed index rating of “Y” for 300 km/h.