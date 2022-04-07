In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche, Technology / By Mick Chan / 7 April 2022 3:14 pm / 0 comments

Porsche is investing US$75 million (RM316.1 million) in carbon-neutral fuels producer HIF Global for a long-term stake in the holding company, which is internationally active in the development projects of eFuel production facilities.

Porsche has initiated the production of synthetic fuels, or eFuels with HIF Global, along with partners including Siemens Energy and ExxonMobil, while HIF Global will be constructing the Haru Oni pilot plant in Punta Arenas, Chile for eFuels production beginning in the middle of this year.

Here, eFuels will be produced from hydrogen and the capture of CO2 using wind energy, and the investment from Porsche into HIF Global alongside Chilean firm Andes Mining & Energy (AME) and American firms EIG, Baker Hughes Company and Gemstone Investments will be used to develop eFuel facilities in Chile, the United States and in Australia, where large supplies of renewable energy can be found, says Porsche.

The production of eFuels from the Chile plant will commence in 2024, and is expected to produce 55 million litres of eFuels in that year, ramping up to 550 million litres a year in 2026, said Porsche research and development head Michael Steiner in a conference call, adding that the pilot plant for eFuels production has come at an expenditure in the “two-digit million” United States dollar range.

While Porsche is heading towards an 80% pure EV sales volume by 2030, that leaves 20% which will still be on ICE-based powertrains

How does Porsche’s investment into eFuels sit with the industry-wide movement towards electrification? This will complement the brand’s drive towards e-mobility, said Steiner.

“We have strong plans to be one of the fast movers [in electrification],” he said, adding that by 2030, 80% of all new Porsches sold by 2030 will be fully electric, which still leaves 20% to be new models with powertrains based on internal combustion engines.

“With 1.3 billion combustion-engined cars on the road, we will have such cars for decades, and to be faster in decarbonisation and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, we need eFuels in addition to e-mobility,” Steiner explained. There are approximately more than 70% of all Porsche 911s built since 1963 which are still on the road, he added later.

Sustainability will come at a price, at least initially, so how willing would consumers be to pay a premium for sustainable fuels? “Our principle, if it comes to bigger volumes [of eFuels], is that there will be no major price premium, even though there could be customers or would-be customers who are willing to pay a little premium for the fuel to be sustainable,” Steiner said.

Where the business model for eFuels is concerned, Porsche “does not plan to be huge producers or sellers of fuels,” said Steiner. The German automaker has already deployed bio-based renewable fuel for the Supercup one-make racing series where racers field the 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup.

This is a second-generation biofuel called Esso Renewable Racing Fuel that is already “very close” to the eFuels that will be deployed in the racing series in the second half of this year, Porsche’s R&D chief said.

That said, when production of eFuels ramps up, there will be wider deployment, and more racing formats with Porsche participation will use eFuels in time, said Steiner. There will also be wider use of eFuels at Porsche Experience Centres worldwide to help the manufacturer’s ICE-based cars run at, or close to carbon neutrality, he added.

The main issue in terms of pricing would be the taxation of these alternative fuels, said Porsche’s R&D chief; if fuel taxes are considered in terms of CO2, there are many possible measures where alternative fuels such as eFuels could benefit from tax rebates in order to balance the comparatively higher costs of such fuels in order for them to be competitively priced against traditional fossil fuels, he said.

There could also be measures such as quotas, where perhaps legislation could require a certain percentage of eFuels to be blended with fossil fuels “in order to give such innovative fuels a chance in the market,” Steiner suggested, therefore the company does not think that the main driver of demand will be the willingness to pay for eFuels, but rather through the process of several measures of legislation and regulation that will help the automotive industry move from fossil-based fuels to renewable fuels.

In terms of compatibility, there are generally no modifications required for normal petrol combustion-engined vehicles to run on eFuels, Steiner said, as it has been designed to specifications which are in line with fuels sold at pumps today. Like biofuel-blend petrols, eFuels have “some percentage” of ethanol, albeit with longer molecules of alcohol in the case of eFuels.

The same advice applies to its usage in older cars; some may need additives to the eFuels in order to be compatible with sealants and other rubber parts in the fuel lines, though otherwise it is the same story with biofuels, where cars on sale today will be compatible with eFuels.

Beyond consumption within the automotive industry, there are opportunities for eFuels in other areas such as the logistics sectors, where shipping largely remains powered by fossil fuels, Steiner said during the conference call.

There are movements already being made towards renewable energy sources, where a trend is emerging in the switch from diesel to methanol fuel for marine engines used by firms such as Maersk, Steiner noted.