In Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 April 2022 1:49 pm / 14 comments

Malaysia should take opportunities to leverage on China’s expertise in transport infrastructure, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“With the open tender for the MRT3 project about to begin in May and the transport ministry being put in charge of the feasibility study for the High Speed Rail (HSR) project, I believe we can learn a lot from the experience and expertise of the Chinese professionals in this aspect,” the transport minister said in a Facebook post.

The Chinese transportation infrastructure and network is an example for many countries to follow, Wee said, adding that Malaysia can localise the success stories of China in order to strengthen Malaysia’s own transport infrastructure, planning and management, he added.

Transport minister Wee also suggested that Malaysia consult experts from China with regard to flood prevention and mitigation solutions, following the widespread floods of December 2021. “Such a collaboration is reflective of the friendship between the two countries which are ever ready to extend their helping hands to each other in difficult times,” Wee said.

The transport minister also said in his post that among the several transport infrastructure projects discussed was the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), which is currently the largest trade cooperation between Malaysia and China, he said.