Malaysia should take opportunities to leverage on China’s expertise in transport infrastructure, said transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.
“With the open tender for the MRT3 project about to begin in May and the transport ministry being put in charge of the feasibility study for the High Speed Rail (HSR) project, I believe we can learn a lot from the experience and expertise of the Chinese professionals in this aspect,” the transport minister said in a Facebook post.
The Chinese transportation infrastructure and network is an example for many countries to follow, Wee said, adding that Malaysia can localise the success stories of China in order to strengthen Malaysia’s own transport infrastructure, planning and management, he added.
Transport minister Wee also suggested that Malaysia consult experts from China with regard to flood prevention and mitigation solutions, following the widespread floods of December 2021. “Such a collaboration is reflective of the friendship between the two countries which are ever ready to extend their helping hands to each other in difficult times,” Wee said.
The transport minister also said in his post that among the several transport infrastructure projects discussed was the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), which is currently the largest trade cooperation between Malaysia and China, he said.
Comments
yaya…learn and action…dont just talk
Go read up about the Zhengzhou floods, better not.
Did it happen again or not?
Yeah learn from China like how they tell the world they managed to eliminate poverty …… by making RM2600/year as benchmark. With that amount, Malaysia will have 0% poverty.
China are still closing the rich/poor gap. Meanwhile the West trumpets the rich over the poor and lauds their ever widening income gap as a triumph of democracy. LOl
spend millions for research and send bunch of stupid gomen staff to learn in China (actually free holiday) but then bring back nothing…you know what, flood is getting worst..haha
Why china? How much did they pay you?
Why not learn from a country with 5000 years of civilisation? Do you learn things in a vacuum or did others taught you?
But our transport minister also chinese.
Hopefully just learn, not all contractor also from China, machines from China, materials from China, manpower from China = in the end nothing for locals
Yup. Like Penang undersea tunnel all China, the only thing Malaysian is that 10% ‘incentive’ recipient.
learn from Dutch, I know some of you may not like Belandar
Should learn from Netherlands, not China.
China is a communist country…