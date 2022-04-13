In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2022 6:55 pm / 1 comment

More space will be needed for the development of the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim beyond what is presently available for it, and DRB-Hicom will be working together with the Perak state government to identify additional land in the area suitable for this purpose, Bernama reports.

According to DRB-Hicom chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the current area surrounding the Proton Tanjung Malim plant measures 1,618.74 hectares (or 4,000 acres), with most already occupied by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan ldris, existing vendors as well as commercial premises and residential properties.

He said the additional land will be earmarked for the development of AHTV, which will include the construction of a research university. According to the master plan of the project, AHTV will be divided into four parcels, the first being an auto hub, the second a next generation vehicles (NxGV) park, the third for related industries and the fourth, a section dedicated to education.

Back in 2018, the Perak government said it was willing to provide more land around the national carmaker’s Tanjung Malim plant in order for it to expand its business.

The conglomerate has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Perak state government to jointly identify the needed land. Wan Zulkiflee said DRB-Hicom also recently signed another MOU for AHTV with Geely Holding Group to jointly develop AHTV and collaborate on identifying vendors and investors for the hub.

Aside from the mention of the parcels and that some 370,000 job opportunities are expected to be created by the project, many details of AHTV haven’t been revealed. This includes timelines for completion and the costs involved for the entire development. There was supposed to have been a press conference yesterday where such questions would have been asked, but the event was cancelled. The answers in due time, perhaps.