In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 15 April 2022 7:09 pm / 2 comments

The official GearUp catalogue for the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift is now out. We’ve seen the Ace bodykit for the one and only king of the road; now let see how much it costs, as well as the rest of the available accessories.

For the first time, the official GearUp bodykit has a separate name, and it’s Ace. The bodykit is made up of a front bumper extension, side skirts, rear bumper kit and rear spoiler. The five-piece Ace bodykit is price at RM2,500, inclusive of labour and SST. The kit can be matched to all six Myvi colours and variants, but it does not come with LED DRLs – the DRLs you see here are standard with the H and AV variants.

Next up, we have Ace seat covers. The PVC covers are in black, with a sprinkling of red and some carbon fibre-style panels. The front items also have embossed Myvi logos. Perodua says that the seat covers are soft but durable, and are easy to clean. It is also tested for side airbag deployment and does not affect Isofix functions. The set is priced at RM745 for G, X and H variants – the AV already has leather seats and is not included.

The other items in the catalogue include LED illuminated scuff plates (RM260 for a set of four), red floor lighting (front and rear, RM240) and a dashcam (RM500). The latter has full HD 1080p resolution at 2.0MP (30 fps) and is WiFi enabled for live viewing on a smartphone. There’s also “high quality night recording with Night Vision”.

Note that the three items above require an accessory extension wire harness, sold separately for RM60. With this, there’s no wire-tapping, which will void your car’s warranty, P2 says. First time buyers of GearUp electrical accessories must also buy the harness.

Other non-electrical options include door visors, chrome side mirror garnish, chrome window garnish, side door moulding with chrome line, magnetic sun shades, chrome scuff plates (without lighting), luggage tray, coil mats with mesh top and regular coil mats. There are also insulation pads for the doors and bonnet.

Click to enlarge

Other notable items include child seats (if you have kids, get this first before the bodykit), wheel lock nuts and a Bluetooth tyre pressure monitoring system. There’s a long list of other items in the “General Accessories” category – click through the brochure scans below.

Lastly, there are bundles for popular items called Utility Package (door visors, coil mat, luggage tray, RM360) and Illumination Package (floor lighting, LED scuff plates, RM450). Basically, all the items you see here can be fitted to every Myvi variant except for the Ace seat covers, which are not applicable to the AV.

So, what do you think of the 2022 Myvi’s GearUp options and Ace bodykit?

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi Ace bodykit

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi GearUp brochure

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Cranberry Red