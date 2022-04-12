In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 12 April 2022 1:18 pm / 5 comments

After a little teasing, Perodua has officially revealed the new Ace line-up of accessories for the 2022 Myvi facelift, which are part of its GearUp brand. These are available for purchase at any authorised Perodua showroom, along with previous accessories shown by the carmaker.

First up is the bodykit that was leaked at the end of March, which “blackens” the open areas of the front bumper with add-on pieces that envelop the vertical LED DRLs to simulate large air intakes. The components mentioned extend into a protruding front lip that replaces the silver strip on the standard gear, with a metallic GearUp logo in the middle.

Also added are body coloured “fangs” to create a super aggressive “X-shaped” design for the Myvi’s face. Elsewhere, the bodykit includes matching two-tone side skirts, while the lower part of the rear bumper gets extensions on its sides as well as a diffuser-like trim in black. A larger and more prominent rear spoiler is also part of the package, and it too gets the two-tone treatment (body coloured upper and black lower).

As for the Ace seat covers also advertised in Perodua’s video, they were already available for the G, H and X variants of the Myvi previously. Made out of a PVC material that is easy to clean, the seats feature black and red trimming with small areas of the backrest sporting a carbon-fibre-look surface. The seats aren’t offered for the top-spec AV, as it gets its own, very red, variant-specific seats instead.

So, what do you think of the Myvi with the Ace bodykit and seat covers? Will you be adding them to your car, or is it better to leave things stock? Let us know in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Cranberry Red