In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2022 12:22 pm / 0 comments

The latest 2022 Perodua Myvi was launched in November last year. It’s a very heavy facelift that involved not just the face and rear bumpers, but introduced a new CVT gearbox and brought the Ativa’s Perodua Smart Drive Assist features down to Malaysia’s best selling car. However, the car didn’t launch with a customary GearUp bodykit, just a few minor accessories.

Well, here’s what appears to be the official GearUp bodykit for the 2022 Myvi facelift, taken at a Perodua showroom and promoted on Facebook by RiderAth. So, what do you think?

The 2022 Myvi’s new face is a neat one, cleaner than the original third-gen Myvi as it did away with the sizeable fog lamp housings in favour of a vertical LED daytime running light strips placed at the extreme ends of the bumper. Too simple? The GearUp kit you see here solves the issue with a heavy hand, “blackening” the open area with a bumper add-on piece. It envelops the LED DRLs and give the visual impression of huge air intakes.

Those black bits are extended to the protruding front lip, which replaces the silver strip on the standard car and has a metallic GearUp logo in the middle. It’s not all black though; there are body coloured “fangs” to complete a super aggressive X face. The side skirts are in a matching two-tone style.

While the GearUp rear end isn’t as fierce at the face, there’s still a lot going on. The Myvi’s simple rear spoiler is replaced by a significantly larger wing that’s more protruding at the sides. It’s also two-tone and very prominent, but doesn’t have Proton-style holes in them.

The lower part of the rear bumper gets extensions to match the front and sides, and the middle section gets a diffuser-style trim in black. Like the front, there’s a GearUp logo in the middle. This Cranberry Red AV also wears door visors that were offered from launch.

So, what do you think of this GearUp look for the latest Myvi? If it’s too much, the standard car is cleaner than ever. Read our review and launch report of the 2022 Myvi.

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Cranberry Red