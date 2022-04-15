In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 April 2022 9:37 am / 5 comments

The domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry (KPDNHEP) has deployed 2,200 enforcement personnel nationwide to ensure that petrol station operators do not allow drivers of foreign-registered vehicles to purchase RON 95 petrol, which is heavily subsidised and reserved for Malaysians.

Foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to pump RON 97, which is priced at RM3.81 per litre this week. That’s RM1.76 per litre more than the fixed RM2.05 per litre price of RON 95. If one fills up a 40L tank, the difference is over RM70.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a statement that KPDNHEP’s enforcement personnel will be in plain clothes when they make their rounds. He advised members of the public to report to the ministry details of station operators who defy the ban, which has been in place since August 2010, Bernama reported.

The ways to report are via WhatsApp at 019-2794317, the 1800-886-800 phone number, email at [email protected] or using the Ez ADU KPDNHEP app.

Nanta said that at a recent meeting with the ministry, the Malaysian Petrol Station Operators Association had expressed support and commitment to ensure that petrol stations in the country adhere to the ban on the sale of RON petrol to foreign-registered vehicles. “The ministry will offer no compromise in the matter against offenders,” he said.

According to the Control of Supplies Act 1961, operator offenders can be fined up to RM1 million for the first offence and up to RM3 million for subsequent offences or given a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction. The companies can be fined up to RM2 million for the first offence and up to RM5 million for subsequent offences.

“The ministry can also suspend the licence of the petrol station operators until the investigation is completed,” Nanta said.