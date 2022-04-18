In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 18 April 2022 7:35 pm / 1 comment

Remember the Aznom Palladium from 2020? It’s an Italian-made hyper luxury limousine that is built on the bones of the Ram 1500 Limited pick-up truck, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end.

You see, the Palladium is a six metre-long all-terrain behemoth that, in its base form, draws power from a twin-turbo 5.7 litre HEMI V8 engine that produces 710 PS and 949 Nm of torque. This alone is enough to propel the 2,600-kg SUV from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, and onto a top speed of 210 km/h.

But for one special UAE businessman, Aznom replaced the 5.7L lump with the larger 6.4 litre V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX. It’s still a twin-turbo unit, but now packs a whopping 862 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque. No official century sprint time was provided, but it’s expected to be near four seconds. Top speed is now up to 250 km/h.

No changes were made to the driveline, so the same reinforced eight-speed automatic transmission (with short ratio low gears) and all-wheel drive system have been retained. The engine also features cylinder deactivation tech, so an entire bank of cylinders can be shut off under low loads to conserve fuel.

New mechanical upgrades include two air-to-water intercoolers, forged pistons, bespoke steel H-beam conrods, reinforced nimonic (a high-temperature-resistant superalloy) valve springs, rebalanced camshaft and driveshaft, a bespoke head gasket, uprated bearings and high-performance fuel injectors.

Other reinforcements come in the form of a roll cage to add rigidity to the chassis, and the Palladium sits 30 mm lower thanks to bespoke shock absorbers. The vented front rotors measure 408 mm in diameter, but customers can opt for the 450 mm carbon ceramic rotors with 10-piston calipers, which is apparently the largest of its kind in the world. Hey, at this point, why the heck not.

Aznom CEO Marcello Meregalli said the car has a limited run of 10 units because it takes eight arduous months to build each vehicle. “We started the design process at the end of 2018 and defined all the design requirements by the end of 2019, so we are now ready to start manufacturing the first panels for the production models,” he told Car Expert.

“The idea was to make a very big car that didn’t look so big when you see it parked alone. It’s not until you park next to another car that the size is noticeable,” Bertinelli said. This thing is huge – even the boot slides out as opposed to having a conventional hatch!

Inside, the Palladium is a thing of wonder. Aznom is a master of leatherwork, with a background that includes supplying bespoke hides for the likes of Pagani. It’s no surprise to see the SUV get wrapped with high-end Foglizzo leather as standard, then.

Industry titans will love the rear seats. There’s only two, each individually reclinable with foot rests, separated by a chiller with a sliding drinks cabinet and crystal glasses. Privacy is guaranteed, because the rear passengers are rested well back in the C-pillar area. There’s still a tiny window cutout, don’t worry.

As for pricing, the Palladium starts from US$1.5 million (RM6.38 million), and is one of four highly specialised car to come from Aznom Automotive. The SUV will be followed by two sports cars (one based on the Radical Rapture SL and the other a Lotus Emira), as well as a Mercedes-based grand tourer.