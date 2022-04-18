In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 April 2022 12:30 pm / 1 comment

Remember that stunning Genesis X Concept from just over a year ago? You’re looking at a new version of the car, the X Speedium Coupe, which was revealed at the ongoing New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) and heralds a new range of electric vehicles from Hyundai’s luxury offshoot.

The Speedium is named after the Inje Speedium, a race track in the northeast of South Korea, and even the verdant Inje Green hue is inspired by the circuit’s surrounding greenery. The car itself retains much of the svelte design of the original X Concept, including the strong front and rear haunches, the Parabolic Line that adds definition to the flanks and the scalloped tail end.

But there have been a few updates, most notably the change from a traditional coupé body style to more of a fastback with a sweeping rear roofline. The front end also ditches the last vestiges of the internal combustion engine with the removal of the signature Crest Grille, the shape of which is now expressed by the new full-width Two Lines headlight graphic.

Genesis says the new look carries the marque’s “wing face” into its electrification era and symbolises its transformation to a fully electric brand with a six-model lineup by 2030. The lamps continue to run right into the front fenders, passing through the new, more intricate two-tone alloy wheels.

The Two Lines graphic is repeated in the side-view cameras, rear side window chrome strips and the taillights, as per the original show car. The elliptical shape of the rear end is accentuated with a new third brake light with a V-shaped centre; a larger, more conventional diffuser is also fitted.

No images of the interior were shown, but the X Concept did feature a wraparound dashboard design with a contrasting colour way for the driver and passenger, minimal Twin Lines air vents running around the cabin, a Free-Form display surrounding the driver, bucket seats with four-point harnesses and a spherical crystal gear selector that eventually made its way onto the production GV60.

There are also no technical details to speak of, meaning that any production version is unlikely. Genesis itself says the car is “not a conventional concept car that previews plans for the production lineup.” A shame, as both the original X Concept and this X Speedium Coupe variant are incredibly handsome vehicles that would look good in any real-world garage.