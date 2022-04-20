In BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 April 2022 4:29 pm / 0 comments

Those living in or travelling to Melaka have a new option to charge their electric vehicles in the city, as BMW dealer Seong Hoe Premium Motors has installed a DC charger at its premises, open for public use. The showroom is located on Jalan Semabok, some three kilometres away from the busy Jonker Street area.

Although the dealership did not provide any details such as the charging rate, some digging on our part has revealed the charger to be a Star Charge Venus 30 which, as the name suggests, is a 30 kW charger. Calling it a fast charger, then, would be a bit of a stretch, although it is a little bit faster than the most powerful AC home wallbox available, so it should still fill up a typical EV battery at a decent rate.

To give you a sense of perspective, Hyundai quotes a charging time from 10% to 80% of 47 minutes for the Ioniq 5 with the smaller 58 kWh battery and a 50 kW charger, so expect upwards of an hour with the 30 kW unit. The DC charger at Seong Hoe Premium Motors isn’t the only one available in Melaka – there’s also a 50 kW charger located at a Caltex petrol station at the Ayer Keroh R&R.