In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 April 2022 10:17 am / 0 comments

The government says that a by-law to deal with micro-mobility vehicles is in the pipeline. The by-law will include the type of vehicles that can be used as well as the licensing requirements to operate micro-mobility vehicles of certain speed limits, according to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said that the ministry was looking into all micro-mobility vehicles to ensure that all are defined and governed by the by-law, The Star reports. “There are a lot of such vehicles. An e-bicycle is not your typical bicycle because it can be as fast as a motorcycle,” he explained. Micro-mobility vehicles covers a host of alternate vehicles such as e-bicycles, mopeds, e-scooters and even the Segway, a two-wheeled self-balancing transporter, among others.

He said that companies bringing in these vehicles will have to submit them for Vehicle Type Approval for their specifications to be inspected, and that there will also be the need for suppliers and users to be licensed.

Wee said the by-law was necessary because the use of such vehicles needs to be regulated in the interest of public safety. He said amendments to the Road Transport Act to regulate the use of such vehicles was done in 2020, and the by-law will spell out the details.

According to the Bill, micro-mobility vehicles refer to those powered by electricity, an internal combustion engine, or human power, or human power combined with any of the previously mentioned two, with a maximum speed of 50 km/h.