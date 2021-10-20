In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2021 2:12 pm / 6 comments

A stern warning against the use of electric scooters (e-scooters) on public has been issued by Malaysian police. Speaking on a recent viral video on social media showing a man riding an e-scooter on a busy public road, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) head Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said police have received public complaints about the use of e-scooters in and around city streets.

Kasim said those caught flouting the law – Section 54 of the Road Transport Act 1987 – will be fined RM300 for the first offence and RM1,000 or three months jail for subsequent offences. However, Kasim said police will take an advisory stance initially to educate e-scooter riders about the danger of riding on public roads.

“Use of e-scooters is permitted only in gazetted areas such as playgrounds, pedestrian walkways and around shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur,” said Kasim. E-scooters are not to be used on roads as it will inconvenience road users, placing the rider in danger and the possibility of being involved in an accident, said Kasim in a Harian Metro report.

Police have recently raised concerns and warned about about cycling in a dangerous manner on public roads and highways, emphasising the danger to the cyclists and inconvenience to other road users. In Putrajaya, district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said cyclists must have a bell, lights and brakes on their bicycles or face a court date and fine.