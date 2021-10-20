A stern warning against the use of electric scooters (e-scooters) on public has been issued by Malaysian police. Speaking on a recent viral video on social media showing a man riding an e-scooter on a busy public road, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) head Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said police have received public complaints about the use of e-scooters in and around city streets.
Kasim said those caught flouting the law – Section 54 of the Road Transport Act 1987 – will be fined RM300 for the first offence and RM1,000 or three months jail for subsequent offences. However, Kasim said police will take an advisory stance initially to educate e-scooter riders about the danger of riding on public roads.
“Use of e-scooters is permitted only in gazetted areas such as playgrounds, pedestrian walkways and around shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur,” said Kasim. E-scooters are not to be used on roads as it will inconvenience road users, placing the rider in danger and the possibility of being involved in an accident, said Kasim in a Harian Metro report.
Police have recently raised concerns and warned about about cycling in a dangerous manner on public roads and highways, emphasising the danger to the cyclists and inconvenience to other road users. In Putrajaya, district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said cyclists must have a bell, lights and brakes on their bicycles or face a court date and fine.
Comments
If bicycles can be used on public roads, why can’t scooters?
The police should also consider that Malaysia is not only made up of Kuala Lumpur. Give us bike path in other states too.
Saw a lot of food delivery rider using these escooters for delivery.
Hahahaha.
Have the authorities seen the condition of the sidewalks?
As far as I am concerned, there is no difference between bicycles, e bike and e scooters. Can they use bicycle lanes? Can bicycles be on public roads? Basically the e scooters take up much less room and goes just as quickly or if more.
Will be interesting how they sort this mess out.
Authority preception on an electric motor. Our law is only for man pedal, kereta lembu, horse, and iCE only.
Police infront of KLCC suddenly go blind when escooters are driving around. X_X