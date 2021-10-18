Cyclists in Malaysia, do take note, Malaysian police warn that any cycling activity on highways without the permission of police or the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) will incur penalties. This include a fine of between RM1,000 to RM5,000 or a prison term of up to 12 months.
“Action will be taken under Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for such a penalty,” said Bukit Aman police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim. Additionally, Kasim said failure to obey road signs showing cycling activity is not permitted on Malaysian highways will attract charges under Section 79(2) of the same act, while Section 112(3) provides for the bicycle to be impounded.
Kasim said recent cyclists on highways seen on social media where cyclists were seen riding in a manner dangerous to themselves and other road users prompted police to take stern action. “Thus far JSPT has taken an advisory role towards cyclists, especially those cycling in groups. We do not forbid this but safety aspects must be adhered to,” explained Kasim.
According to a Harian Metro report, this includes failure to install front and rear lights, as well as a bell, under Article 35 of the Road Regulations 1959 which comes with a maximum penalty of RM2,000 fine or a jail term of up to six months. Kasim added that between January and September of this year, 150 reports involving bicycles were received of which 71 were fatal accidents, 24 with serious injuries and 55 with light injuries.
Comments
they r worse than kids with basikal lajak
many konvoi of Abang2 sikal in their their tight cycling attire and huge bulging tummies and intruded body part. Gotta be more sensitif oso
These Cyclist used to compete Tour de Langkawi
JKR regulated road is not for Racing nor Training.
There is Sepang for thier bookings.
No motorbikes on highway too esp. FEDERAL highway… Pffttt
Motorbikes pay road tax. And in some cases faster than cars. It is cyclists who are slow and block the road and cause vehicles to slow down suddenly, that pose a major safety hazard. Good call PDRM.
Road tax is not use of rowds . Motorbikes don’t pay highway tolls to use the roads and yet contribute to 40 percent of the accidents on highways
Pay roadtax or not nothings is not related traffic offence. And I have seen many mat rempit riding on right lane and convoy like their own bapak road. And sometimes when heavy traffic, skip Q overtake like lembu with no law. Should banned motobike from highway too.
And they hog the fast lanes some times and couldn’t care if you honk them but they’ll challenge you to a roadside stop chat..
Motorcycles also need to use motorcycle lane whereable there is provided, nowadays, more and more motorcycles riding on lebuhraya, some even ride on the fast lane.
That’s the problems, we need to use highway to go fast. As of now, motorcyle lane is mot suitable and borderline dangerous to move more than 80, 70kph even.
What about joggers on motorcycle lane @ federal highway? the stretch of road behind Volvo showroom at federal highway, before it extends to the KLang River is fast becoming favourite spot for joggers. Dangerous for them and for motorcyclist.
You should try riding a motorcycle on the motorcycle lane. It’s actually very dangerous especially at night. Poor lighting, low hanging branches, sudden sharp corners, big potholes, slippery roads due to moss and the list goes on. I’d rather pay a fine for riding on the highway. Btw, this is not restricted to Federal Highway but Kesas, too.
PDRM should start enforcement with motorcycles on Federal Highway first. This is more dangerous and more pressing, as traffic returns to normal.
During Federal Highway traffic jams, it is not the motors that are in danger.
Tq PDRM.
Ban the rempit bicycle gang on highway.
Malaysia way too dangerous cycling specially on highspeed highway, i saw a accident before biker cant manage to stop and crash as cyclist sudden change way in narrow bike path.
cannot cycle on highway but can cycle on motorcycle lanes.
Pay roadtax or not nothings is not related traffic offence. And I have seen many mat rempit riding on right lane and convoy like their own bapak road. And sometimes when heavy traffic, skip Q overtake like lembu with no law. Should banned motobike from highway too.
Federal highway motorcycle lane are originally design for cyclist according to engineer who build it. It should not be using by motorcycles anyways.
Why do they put such crazy penalties? 12 months in prison for cycling your bike on the wrong road.
Is it just so they can ask for a few hundred to “settle it”?
But how to enforce? Since cyclist don’t have number plate?
Wat about those cars that think they are filming a fast n furious movie?
Those defending these wannabe basikal TourDeFrance must the ones riding on highways. Stop shifting the topic to mat rempits.