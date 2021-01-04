In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 January 2021 4:51 pm / 5 comments

Following the death of a female cyclist last December in Putrajaya, district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali has come out to say cyclists in Putrajaya must comply with road rules and regulations. Strict enforcement will be carried out beginning January 9, following the conclusion of “Bicycle Special Ops” which was conducted from January 1 to January 3.

Firmly stating cyclists who flout the law will face action under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Traffic Rules 1959, ACP Fadzil said they would be referred to court and could be fined of up to RM2,000. In a The Sun Daily report, ACP Fadzil said there were six accidents involving cyclists in Putrajaya in 2019 involving minor injuries, while 2020 saw 11 accident reports with one fatality.

“Police would like to stress that cycling activities at the appropriate time and place are very important to reduce the risk of road accidents,” he said. Stating the relevant provisions under which cyclists can be charged, ACP Fadzil listed Section 54 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless riding, Section 79 (2) for failing to comply with traffic signs and Section 112 (3) of the same act for committing any cycling offence.

Cyclists can also be charged under Rule 35 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for not installing lights on the bicycle and Rule 42 for not having safety features such as brakes and bells where the penalty is non-compoundable, meaning the offender has to present themselves in court, said ACP Fadzil.