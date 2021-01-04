Following the death of a female cyclist last December in Putrajaya, district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali has come out to say cyclists in Putrajaya must comply with road rules and regulations. Strict enforcement will be carried out beginning January 9, following the conclusion of “Bicycle Special Ops” which was conducted from January 1 to January 3.
Firmly stating cyclists who flout the law will face action under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Road Traffic Rules 1959, ACP Fadzil said they would be referred to court and could be fined of up to RM2,000. In a The Sun Daily report, ACP Fadzil said there were six accidents involving cyclists in Putrajaya in 2019 involving minor injuries, while 2020 saw 11 accident reports with one fatality.
“Police would like to stress that cycling activities at the appropriate time and place are very important to reduce the risk of road accidents,” he said. Stating the relevant provisions under which cyclists can be charged, ACP Fadzil listed Section 54 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless riding, Section 79 (2) for failing to comply with traffic signs and Section 112 (3) of the same act for committing any cycling offence.
Cyclists can also be charged under Rule 35 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for not installing lights on the bicycle and Rule 42 for not having safety features such as brakes and bells where the penalty is non-compoundable, meaning the offender has to present themselves in court, said ACP Fadzil.
Comments
Cyclists should not cycle on public roads at all,
Yeah, like cars should not stop by the road. Nonsensical general statement for disallowing bicycles on roads, most roads are fine for cyclists except high speed or narrow roads or twisty roads. The authorities should upgrade roads to make cyclists to be more visible and train drivers to be more more vigilant.
Bikers should not travel on Federal Hway, Kesas at all
The authorities only take action when someone involved in accident or died. Otherwise, everything ok. Lack enforcement as usual.
So sad that this happened when the time we should have achieved Vision 2020.
Some cyclist group are worst than mat rempit where they behave just like mat rempit when they are in group. Absolutly no reason to hog the road or simply cross whenever you like when your speed difference with other vehicle is very huge.
No doubt its a healthy lifestyle but it can turn into a deadly one in a blink of an eye.