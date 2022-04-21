In Bikes, Video Reviews, Videos, Yamaha / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2022 9:44 am / 2 comments

Thinking of getting yourself a new city slicker? How about Yamaha’s latest motorcycle, the 135LC Fi V8? It’s available in two flavours – the base 135LC Fi, which is officially sold for RM7,798, and the 135 LC Fi SE, priced at RM8,198. Note that the figures exclude road tax, insurance and registration.

As the name suggests, the 135LC Fi is powered by a single-cylinder engine displacing 135 cc, making 12.4 PS at 8,000 pm and 12.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Power goes through the rear wheel through a four-speed rotary gearbox (with a centrifugal clutch and chain final drive), staying true to its kapchai roots.

Other features include single hydraulic disc brakes for the front and rear (previous model had a drum at the back), single-piston callipers, 17-inch wheels shod with 70/90 and 80/90 tyres, telescopic forks (non-adjustable) up front with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back.

Upgrades to the 2022 model include a larger 4.6-litre fuel tank (up 0.6 llitres), a new monochrome LCD instrumentation taken from the Y16ZR, as well as front and rear LED lighting. The SE variant adds a locking cowl and USB charging port.

Colour options for the 135 LC Fi are Ruby Red, Crystal Cyan and Midnight Star, while the 135LC Fi SE is available only in Desert Storm. Now, watch our review to see what we think of the bike!