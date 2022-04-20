In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 April 2022 3:39 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a gallery of the recently launched 2022 Yamaha 135LC Fi V8, which is sold in Malaysia priced at RM7,798. There are two variants of the 135LC Fi in Malaysia, the base model, and the 135 LC Fi SE, priced at RM8,198, with all pricing being recommended retail, and excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

As its model name suggests, the 135LC Fi is sold in the local kapchai market as a fuel-injected model, the same engine having previously been seen in Thailand a couple of years ago before finally making its way to our shores. The engine in the 135LC Fi is a single-cylinder displacing 135 cc, with power output claimed to be 12.4 hp at 8,000 pm while 12.2 Nm of torque is available at 6,000 rpm.

Slotting in below Yamaha’s supercubs, the Yamaha Y16ZR and Yamaha Y15ZR, the 135 LC Fi remains true to its kapchai roots, with power going through a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch to the rear wheel, with chain final drive. The 2022 135LC Fi also gets some useful upgrades in its eight iteration, foremost amongst which is the 4.6-liter fuel tank, adding 0.6 of a litre from the previous 4-liter unit.

Weight wise, the 135LC Fi tips the scales at 109 kg, adding 4 kg over the previous generation 135LC. Also new for the 135LC Fi is the instrument panel, a monochrome LCD display taken from the Y16ZR. However, the 135LC’s display lacks the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) light found in the Y16ZR’s panel.

This time around, the 135 LC Fi gets single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, replacing the single front disc and mechanical drum brake of the last version. Single-piston hydraulic callipers are fitted to the front and back and the 135LC Fi rolls on 17-inch wheels, shod with 70/90 and 80/90 tyres.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front, non-adjustable, with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Of note are the wheels on the 135LC Fi, with a pattern closely following the wheels on the legendary Yamaha YZ125R two-stroke.

Styling follows the lines of the bigger supercubs in Yamaha’s catalogue, the Y16Zr and Y15ZR, with the 135LC Fi resembling the Y16ZR in front with a tail end taken from the Y15ZR. LED lighting makes an appearance for the 135LC in the headlights, pilot lights and tail light.

Opting for the 135LC Fi SE variant gets you a locking cowl and USB charging port. Colour options for the 135 LC Fi are Ruby Red, Crystal Cyan and Midnight Star while the 135LC Fi SE is available only in Desert Storm.