In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 21 April 2022 5:51 pm / 1 comment

Fancy living the van life for a sense of a home on the road? Hyundai has unveiled the Staria Lounge Camper, packing a selection of mobile home appointments into the body of the Staria MPV.

Starting from 49,470,000 won (RM171,525) for the Korean market, the Staria Lounge Camper comes in Camper 4 and Camper 11 configurations, where the numerical suffix refers to the number of seats it will accommodate.

As with the Staria that the Lounge Camper variants are based on, the Staria Lounge Camper packs the 2.2 litre turbodiesel producing 177 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,500 rpm.

The Camper 11 represents the starting point of the range, and comes configured with a pop-up roof sleeping area, flat-folding seats, air mattress and slide-folding table for maximising the occupant count.

Stepping up the range of Staria Lounge Camper variants, one will find the Camper 4 which trades head count for even more equipment. This starts from 68,580,000 won (RM237,889), and brings added amenities such as a sink faucet set, 36-litre refrigerator, folding indoor table, mosquito net, external power supply and fresh water supply, a shower head and a side shelf.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Staria Lounge Camper measures 5,255 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, 2,095 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,275 mm; in other words, nearly identical to the regular Staria on all counts except in height, where it is 105 mmm taller. Rolling stock for the Staria Lounge Camper is a set of 235/55 tyres on 18-inch wheels.

Equipment available across both configuration types of the Staria Lounge Camper includes a smart powered tailgate, smart powered sliding door, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heated and ventilated second-row seats, and USB charging ports for the front row.

There is also a set of auxiliary front passenger seat adjustment controls for ease of adjustment when liberating more space for the second row.

In terms of safety kit, the Staria Lounge Camper gets Safe Exit Assist, intelligent speed limit assist, a surround view monitor, advanced rear seat passenger notification (to ensure no passenger is accidentally left behind), seven airbags and three-point seatbelts and headrests for all seats.