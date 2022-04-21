In Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 21 April 2022 11:52 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced new additions to the roster of races under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner, which will complement the Vios Challenge with two more racing series – the Vios Sprint Cup and the Vios Enduro Cup.

The new additions to the motorsport calendar will bring another five races for a total of 11 races for Toyota this year, and the Vios Sprint Cup is run independent of the ongoing Vios Challenge, which entered Season 5 in March this year.

The Sprint Cup will feature as two rounds within the Malaysia Championship Series (MCS), where each round will be comprised of two races. Like the Vios Challenge, the Vios Sprint Cup is of a one-make racing format to ensure technical parity. The Vios Sprint Cup will commence with Round 1 taking place from May 20-22 at the Sepang International Circuit, where Round 2 will also be held in July.

This will see a grid of 26 cars, where each car will have two drivers from a combination of the existing driver categories for the Vios Challenge – Super Sporting for professional racers, Sporting for amateur racers, the Promotional class for celebrities and the Rookies class for young, upcoming talent.

The Sprint Cup format starts on a Saturday, where both drivers will enter separate qualifying sessions, and the driver who sets the quicker qualifying lap time will be required to start Race 1, during which the driver will make a mandatory pit stop for a driver change.

Race 2 will have the second driver take to the starting grid, and like Race 1, a mandatory driver change pit stop is required. On the Sunday, Race 2 will start from a reverse grid based on the results from Race 1 the day before.

Prizes on offer include cash prizes of RM10,000 for overall winner for each of the two races, RM8,000 for second place, RM6,000 for third, RM4,000 for fourth and RM2,000 for a fifth-place finish. In total, the prize money amounts to RM60,000 for each round of the Vios Sprint Cup.

The Vios-based one-make racing series will also culminate as the Vios Enduro Cup this November, taking place at the Sepang International Circuit where it will coincide with the Sepang 1000KM endurance race. This endurance race will see the Toyota drivers cover a race distance of more than 1,000 km, which is expected to span 181 laps of the circuit over nine hours.

“The objective is to expand on our existing racing activities in the Vios Challenge. With the Vios Sprint Cup and the Vios Enduro Cup, it will mean an additional five races on top of the six races already lined up for the Vios Challenge. This will provide even more racing and rewards for participating drivers, teams and dealers and at the same time underline UMW Toyota Motor’s commitment to contribute to a more vibrant motorsports eco-system in Malaysia,” said UMWT president Ravindran Kurusamy.

For racers who want to register their participation, or for more information about the Vios Sprint Cup and Enduro Cup, enquiries can be sent to UMW Toyota’s race management representative, Ms Janet of Wing Hin Motorsports at +6016 367 3300, or visit the Toyota Malaysia website to find out more.