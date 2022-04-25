In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 April 2022 1:04 pm / 2 comments

Less than a week since its official debut, the BMW i7 has now appeared on the BMW Malaysia website with detailed specifications along with the opening of registrations of interest. The headline figures provided on the Malaysian website include a battery range of up to 615 km, and a peak output figure of over 440 kW (600 PS), the latter in reference to the upcoming M60 variant that will do 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds.

In xDrive60 form, a dual-motor powertrain comprised of a 258 PS/365 Nm front motor and a 313 PS/380 Nm rear motor come together for a total system output of 544 PS and 745 Nm of torque, as referenced by the website. In this form, the i7 does the 0-100 km/h run in 4.7 seconds, and reach an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h.

Replenishing the 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery in the i7 from 10% to 80% state of charge at a 195 kW charging outlet will take just 50 minutes, according to the Malaysian website; meanwhile, AC charging at 11 kW through a Type 2 connection can offer a charge for 100 km of range in one hour and 38 minutes, or a full charge in around 9.5 hours.

Features to come on the i7 as indicated by the Malaysian website include the “Great Entrance Moments” welcome scenario, the Iconic Glow illuminated kidney grille, configurable interior ambience through My Modes, and the 31.3-inch ceiling-mounted Theatre Screen for the rear passengers.

Located above this is the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, which allows natural light into the cabin during the day as well as offering dynamic light effects at night.

The rear passenger compartment configuration as listed on the Malaysian website is the Executive Lounge seating, offering rear seat passengers a continuous ottoman design which BMW calls a continuous leg rest; this can recline by up to 42.5 degrees. Also found in the second row is a 5.5-inch touchscreen in each door.

For the driver, the i7 offers a 14.9-inch Curved Display for infotainment, and this is joined by the BMW Interaction Bar that stretches horizontally across the dashboard.

In terms of digital functions, future owners of the BMW i7 can book upgrades for the ConnectedDrive suite, which will include functions such as steering wheel heating and Parking Assistant Professional, and these will be made available in the fourth quarter of this year.

Further functions include the BMW Remote Software Upgrade which will bring over-the-air updates, and the Digital Key Plus enables the use of a smartphone as a vehicle key to the i7. Through the My BMW mobile app, up to five additional persons can be authorised to use the vehicle, says BMW.

This looks set to be BMW’s flagship EV offering for Malaysia, while compatriot Mercedes-Benz has also opened registrations of interest for its own electric sedan flagship, the EQS. The EQS that will be most closely compared to the i7 xDrive60 is the twin-motor EQS 580, which outputs 523 PS and 855 Nm of torque.

GALLERY: BMW i7