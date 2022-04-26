In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 26 April 2022 12:51 pm / 0 comments

The upcoming, G82-generation BMW M2 will be produced exclusively at the BMW Group manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico at the end of this year, BMW has revealed, where the high-performance coupé will be produced for all markets it will be sold in.

The frontal view of the upcoming M2 Coupé as shown by the manufacturer remains concealed behind camouflage wrap and concealing panels, however the M car can be seen to wear wider wheel arches to house the performance models wider tracks and larger wheels and tyres, while the front bumper is going to be more aggressively styled than the G42 kit, in typical M tradition.

This model will be the third to be made at the San Luis Potosi plant, after the G20 3 Series and the G42 2 Series Coupé. This production facility has seen sustained growth in output with an increase of nearly 25% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and it will hire an additional 800 staff and commence a second production shift, says BMW.

Previously sighted on test in July last year, the G82 M2 has been expected to feature the S58 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine from the G80 M3 and G82 M4, albeit expected to produce in the region of 456 PS in the standard M2 and up to 497 PS in later, uprated versions. For comparison, the G80 M3 and G82 M4 pack up to 510 PS in their respective Competition variants.

As with the outgoing F87-generation M2, the forthcoming model will be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, and both have been said to feature an Active M locking differential on the rear axle. BMW has also been rumoured to be considering the eight-speed automatic for the M2, which would be logical as that is the transmission that is used in the current M3 and M4 that will share an engine with the M2.

Previously spy images have revealed that the G82 M2 will have a free-standing, curved dual screen arrangement that is slightly larger than the setup seen in the G42 2 Series Coupé, where the instrument cluster is housed in its own shroud. This newer dashboard layout has been previewed in the upcoming G20 3 Series facelift, which was itself previewed with the debut of the all-electric i3 in China.

“We are very excited to be part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of M, now that our Mexican plant will build M vehicles for the whole world. By producing the second generation of the BMW M2 for the global market, the high capacity of human talent in San Luis Potosi is once again demonstrated, and our commitment to the growth and development of the state is renewed,” said BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi president and CEO Harald Gottsche.

