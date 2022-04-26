In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 26 April 2022 11:10 am / 0 comments

Fancy yourself a trip to the iconic Kluang Rail Coffee in your electric car? You can now do so in peace, because ABB has just installed a new 50 kW DC fast charger.

The sole charger can be found at a Petron station in Jalan Kluang 2, Taman Bersatu. It’s already listed on PlugShare, which states that the unit is accessible for the public 24 hours a day.

For DC charging, it features both CCS2 and CHAdeMO interfaces (both rated at 50 kW), while AC charging (Type 2 connection) is rated at a maximum 43 kW. Charging costs RM1.20 per minute, based on the JomCharge app. All three interfaces have attached cables.

This marks the latest addition to the growing list of public chargers in Malaysia. To make it easier for EV owners looking for a DCFC point, you may refer to our full list of all the known DCFC locations presently available in the country.