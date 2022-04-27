In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2022 4:38 pm / 0 comments

Anyone flying home for Raya? Express Rail Link (ERL) has announced that the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit city-to-airport trains will have longer operation hours and increased frequency during peak hours. The change started on April 25. Note that KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit will continue to run as a combined service.

Now, the first train departure from KL Sentral and KLIA2 will be at 5am. The last train departure has been revised to 11:10 pm from KL Sentral and 12:10 am from KLIA2. Previously, the first train was at 6am, and the last train would roll just past 10pm, so this change is a good thing as air travel recovers from the pandemic.

Aside from the operation hours, the service frequency for peak hours will also increase to every 15 minutes, while off-peak frequency will remain the same at 30 minutes. Peak hours are from 7am to 9am in the morning and 4pm to 7pm in the evening during Ramadan (5pm to 7pm normally).

The higher frequency for peak hours is only from regular weekdays, Monday to Friday. The interval is 30 minutes throughout the day on weekends and public holidays.

The journey time from KL Sentral to KLIA is 35 minutes. Add five minutes to KLIA2. Ticket counters will be closed 10 minutes before the last train departure.