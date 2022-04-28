In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 28 April 2022 9:07 am / 0 comments

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 SUV will be updated for the Australian market in the second half of the year, with upgrades to its multimedia, technology and safety systems.

Headlining change is the introduction of the automaker’s latest-generation multimedia system, which will be standard across the RAV4 range. This incorporates a USB-C connection for smartphone pairing/charging functionalities, and also includes Toyota Connected Services.

Besides that, the Toyota Safety Sense – standard across the range – will also include Intersection Pre-Collision Safety and Emergency Steering Assist. Toyota Australia vice president for sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley said the upgrades would further boost the RAV4’s appeal. As it is, it’s already among the most popular Toyota models.





“Toyota is always keen to provide the latest safety, connectivity and multimedia technologies that customers want and as soon as they are available for our market, we make them available for our customers,” Hanley said. “This latest round of upgrades for the RAV4 will make what is already the most popular medium SUV even more appealing.”

“Toyota will continue to keep our customers updated on upgrades and future models and we encourage our customers to speak with their preferred Toyota Dealer about these upgrades,” he added. More updates will be announced in the near future, with pricing adjustments to be confirmed closer to launch.

GALLLERY: Toyota RAV4 in Malaysia