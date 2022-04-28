In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2022 10:13 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) saw a significant rise in sales during its financial year 2021, delivering a total of 19,217 vehicles from April 2021 to March 2022. The amount represents a 66% increase from its previous financial year (FY2020) from April 2020 to March 2021, and this is despite total industry volume (TIV) shrinking by 6.7%, the company said.

It added that the past two years have been a real challenge due to the pandemic as well as other factors, but the hard work appears to have paid off, as MMM is amongst the top three spots in the non-national automotive segment. The Mitsubishi Xpander dominated the non-national MPV segment in Malaysia during FY2021, while deliveries of the Triton increased by 24% compared to FY2020, allowing it to maintain a solid market share of approximately 21.4%.

“In general, the past two years have been tough on the automotive industry, not only with the rising cases of Omicron but floods that affected the Klang Valley and East Coast region, as well as parts or chips shortage. There were many hurdles for the industry to overcome, thus for our sales performance to grow is a significant triumph for us,” said Shinya Ikeda, CEO of MMM.

“We take this chance to thank the Malaysian government for initiating and extending the SST exemption these last couple of years. With this, our customers could enjoy extra savings while it also gives us the time to fulfil all booking orders made,” he added.

Ikeda is also aware that a large number of customers are looking to purchase a Mitsubishi before the SST exemption ends after June 30, 2022. “We are continuing our best efforts to meet the booking numbers, and we have already increased our production capacity while maintaining a high level of product quality. Our customers are the ones that put us here, thus providing them with utmost convenience and confidence towards the brand is our utmost priority,” he said.