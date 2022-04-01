In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 1 April 2022 6:33 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has updated the price of its Mitsubishi Triton for 2022, and all variants of the pick-up have had their price adjusted upwards, as reflected on the company’s website.

According to the company, the increase – like that for the Xpander – has been brought about by what it terms “cost up constraints.” No surprise there, given that material and logistics costs have gone up by a fair bit since Covid-19, and the Triton is a fully-imported model.

The Triton isn’t the only truck to see a price increase this year – last month, all models in the Toyota Hilux range saw a RM3,000 increase in their retail prices. However, that for the Triton varies, with the increase ranging from RM2,000 to RM5,900 for variants in the range.

At present, the Mitsubishi Triton range in Malaysia is currently priced at (all on-the-road, without insurance):

Triton Athlete – RM146,600

Triton AT Premium – RM126,900

Triton MT Premium – RM116,200

Triton AT – RM107,990

Triton MT – RM103,200

Previously, the Triton Athlete, which was launched in April last year, was priced at RM141,500, so the flagship model now costs an additional RM5,100. As for the Triton AT Premium, the variant sees the biggest price increase in the range, up by RM5,900 from its previous RM121,000 asking price.

Meanwhile, the Triton MT Premium is now RM2,900 more expensive than before (previously RM113,300), while the Triton AT is RM2,000 more (previously RM105,990). Finally, there’s the Triton MT, which now costs RM3,000 more (previously, RM100,200). The workhorse Triton Quest, which last went for RM79,890, is not listed on the Triton page on the website.