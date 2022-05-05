In Audi, Formula 1, International News, Motorsports, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2022 11:19 am / 0 comments

After plenty of speculation, Volkswagen Group has officially confirmed that both Audi and Porsche will join Formula 1, Reuters reports. Speaking at a recent event in Wolfsburg, VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said the decision was made after the bosses of both brands made the case that a commitment to Formula 1 would bring in more money than it will cost.

“You just run out of arguments [against it],” Diess said. He added that Porsche’s preparations for its involvement in the motorsport were “a little more concrete” than Audi’s. As reported previously, Porsche is aiming for a long-term partnership with Red Bull’s new engine division, which will supply power units that meet Formula 1’s new engine regulations due in 2026 (delayed from 2025).

The new engine regulations will tie in with the use of synthetic fuels (Porsche is also focused on this technology) that are designed to be full sustainable and together, they are part of Formula 1’s efforts to promote sustainability and cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.

Meanwhile, Audi will come into Formula 1 as a team and will reportedly buy out an existing entrant to do so. The brand is said to be ready to offer around 500 million euros (RM2.3 billion) to buy McLaren, although BBC reports there are also talks with Sauber (now known as Alfa Romeo Racing), Aston Martin and Williams.

Diess noted that Audi and Porsche’s entries into Formula 1 will happen from 2026 as this will allow for a more level playing field as teams get to grips with the new regulations. While Formula 1 has yet to detail the engine requirements, the core architecture will remain a 1.6 litre turbocharged V6 hybrid, albeit without the complex (and expensive) MGU-H (motor generator unit, heat) system.