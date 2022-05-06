In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 May 2022 3:21 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysia-Thailand border pass has been revived, and the first people who used it to cross the land border did so yesterday (May 5). This comes after both countries reached an agreement to spur the economic recovery of both nations following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perlis border relations and cooperation committee chairman Ruzaini Rais said travellers who want to use the border pass need to apply through the Thailand Pass web portal 24 hours prior to departure. However, the border pass facility is reserved for residents in four states bordering Thailand, namely Perlis, Kedah, North Perak and Kelantan.

“Those who use the pass are also only allowed to enter Thailand for three days,” he said after visiting the immigration, customs and quarantine (ICQ) complex at Padang Besar, reported by Bernama. He added that travellers from Thailand who use the border pass are also allowed to travel back and forth, provided that they had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Over in Kelantan, the three ICQs of Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat and Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah fully reopened yesterday. No border pass? If you have a passport (that’s still valid), it’s sawadeekaa from the Land of Smiles.