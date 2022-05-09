In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 May 2022 2:54 pm / 0 comments

After recently securing 5.3 million USD (RM23.22 million) in venture capital, Dat Bike is bringing electric motorcycles (e-bikes) to Vietnam. Recognised by the Vietnam Ministry of Transportation as Vietnam’s first domestically made e-bike, Dat Bike has raised 10 million USD (RM43.81 million) in funding since its founding in 2019.

Dat Bike currently offers two e-bike models, the Weaver and Weaver 200, with a direct-to-consumer distribution model via two physical stores in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, as well as online sales. Led by Son Nguyen, Dat Bike e-bikes are designed by the company and 80% of its suppliers are located in Vietnam.

Starting with the Dat Bike Weaver, Nguyen addressed the issue of comparable performance with a standard combustion engined motorcycle, with the Weaver, powered by a 5 kW motor and delivering an 80 km/h top speed with 100 km range, equal to a 100 cc motorcycle. Charging time using domestic current was listed at three hours.

Dat Bike has since released the Weaver 200, building on the Weaver, with upgraded performance and range. The Weaver 200 will deliver a top speed of 90 km/h, with a range of 200 km on a single charge. The Weaver weighs 120 kg, with a 6 kW motor and a 72 Volt, 68 Ah lithium-ion battery pack.

The Weaver 200 features regenerative braking and connectivity to the rider’s smartphone including auto lock/unlock functionality with proximity detection. Pricing for the Weaver 200 is reported at USD 2,389 (RM10,466) while the Weaver is listed at USD 1,739 (RM7,619).