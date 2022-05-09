In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 May 2022 11:36 am / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that MDP and QAB_E are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Melaka’s latest running number series is ‘MDP’, and it will be open for tender on May 12, which is this Thursday. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 16. As usual, the results will be out the following day, May 17. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available now on JPJ eBid is Sarawak plate ‘QAB_E’, which was be open for tender on May 7 and will end 10pm on May 11. The results will be out the following day, May 12. ‘QAB_E’ was previously announced for May 1-5, and we’re not sure why it’s up again.

New car coming soon and want a nice/meaningful number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.