In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 April 2022 9:41 am / 2 comments

JPJ has announced that AMK and QAB_E are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMK’, and it will be open for tender on April 23, which is tomorrow. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on April 27. As usual, the results will be out the following day, April 28. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Now that number plate bidding is online and resellers are doing brisk business, we’ve been seeing more East Malaysian plates in the Klang Valley, including those starting with Q. That’s a Sarawak plate, and QA denotes Kuching. ‘QAB_E’ will be open for tender on May 1 and will end 10pm on May 5. The results will be out the following day, May 6.

So, all you Ahli Majlis Ke… members can try your luck if you fancy this plate. The youth wing of the political party PKR is called Angkatan Muda Keadilan. Good luck to all.