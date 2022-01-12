In Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 January 2022 12:53 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a regular number plate series that’s rather special. Make that extra special if you’re an owner of a Mercedes-AMG vehicle, or a prospect aiming for one.

Perak’s latest running number series is ‘AMG’, and it will be open for tender on January 16. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on January 20. As usual, the results will be out the following day, January 21. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+) (Kraftstoffverbrauch gewichtet, kombiniert (WLTP): 8,6 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen gewichtet, kombiniert: 196 g/km; Stromverbrauch gewichtet: 10,3 kWh/100 km); Exterieur: jupiterrot, AMG Carbon-Paket Exterieur, 53,3 cm (21″) AMG Schmiederäder im 5-Doppelspeichen-Design, AMG Keramik Hochleistungs-Verbundbremsanlage; Interieur: Leder Exklusiv Nappa schwarz, Performance Lenkrad in Leder Nappa mit Lenkradtasten, AMG Performance Sitze, AMG Zierlemente Carbon;Kraftstoffverbrauch gewichtet, kombiniert (WLTP): 8,6 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen gewichtet, kombiniert: 196 g/km; Stromverbrauch gewichtet: 10,3 kWh/100 km* Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+) (weighted, combined fuel consumption (WLTP): 8.6 l/100 km; weighted, combined CO2 emissions: 196 g/km; weighted electrical consumption: 10.3 kWh/100 km); exterior: jupiter red, AMG Exterior Carbon package, 53.3 cm (21-inch) AMG 5-twin-spoke forged wheels, AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system; interior: exclusive leather nappa black , steering wheel in nappa leather black with steering wheel buttons, AMG performance seats, AMG carbon-fibre trim;Weighted, combined fuel consumption (WLTP): 8.6 l/100 km; weighted, combined CO2 emissions: 196 g/km; weighted electrical consumption: 10.3 kWh/100 km*

Besides the usual ‘VIP’ single digit numbers, auspicious numbers laden with ‘8’ and quirks like ‘8055’, the Mercedes-AMG connection is sure to make numbers such as ’63’ and ’45’ very popular.

Mercedes has also been rolling out entry performance AMG models with ’35’ (A-Class, A-Class Sedan, GLB) and ’43’ badging (C-Class, C-Class Coupe, GLC) so those two numbers will be hot as well. Oh, and there’s ’53’ for the CLS and GLE Coupe, too. It’s a rare chance to be able to match a car’s model with its number plate, so good luck.