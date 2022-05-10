In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2022 2:46 pm / 2 comments

We won’t have to wait much longer for the reveal of the next-generation Honda Civic Type R, as Australia’s Carsales reports that the hot hatch will make its debut next month. The successor to the FK8 Civic Type R was first teased last October and has already managed to set a new front-wheel drive track record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

“It [the new Civic Type R] will be shown in the full – there’s been a lot of camouflaged stuff shown – in June during the European summer,” Stephen Collins, director of Honda Australia, told the publication.

Official details of the new Civic Type R are limited for now, but it’s expected to be powered by an upgraded version of the K20C1 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder used in the current model, which serves up 320 PS (306 hp) and 400 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual and a limited-slip differential will likely be paired with the uprated engine.

Based on the latest FL Civic Hatchback, the Type R will get its own styling touches like a more aggressive front bumper, flared wheel arches, side skirts, triple exhaust pipes and a prominent GT-style rear wing, all of which we’ve seen on a prototype shown by Honda. Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and beefy Brembo brakes are also some of the improvements to allow for a more dynamic driving experience.

We’ll only get full details of what’s changed with the redesigned Civic Type R when it debuts next month, so stay tuned. Unlike the previous FK8-based model, the new model will be produced in North America for the first time instead of the Swindon plant in the United Kingdom, which has been shut down as part of the carmaker’s restructuring of its global manufacturing network.