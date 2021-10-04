In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2021 4:17 pm / 1 comment

Honda has released the first teaser images of the all-new Civic Type R, which will make its official debut in 2022 after undergoing plenty of on-road and Nürburgring testing. Based on the latest FL-generation Civic Hatchback that was revealed in June this year, the upcoming hot hatch is the successor to the FK8 Civic Type R that has been around since 2017.

As you’d expect, the Japanese automaker isn’t ready to reveal all just yet, so the car being teased is wrapped in a pretty cool camo. Look closely and you’ll notice that the silhouettes are of all previous Civic Type R models, from the OG EK9 right up to the FK8.

Even with the trick camo, many of the new Civic Type R’s design elements are plain to see, starting with a more aggressive front bumper that appears to sport massive intakes at the corners and in the middle. Meanwhile, the headlamps are pretty much identical to the regular Civic Hatchback, but the grille gets a finer honeycomb mesh insert to promote more airflow.

Down the sides, the fenders appear to have been made more prominent and the car gets sportier wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport tyres and beefy Brembo brakes. The vents aft of the front wheels are also more subtle compared to the FK8, and they lead into prominent side skirts.

As for the rear, the new hot hatch retains the triple tailpipes of the FK8, but reshuffled so there’s now one big central outlet flanked by two smaller ones instead. Another noticeable feature of the new car is the GT-style rear wing, which is a little more “conservative” compared to the large structure seen on the FK8.

We don’t have a shot of the interior just yet, but expect it to be largely similar to the regular Civic Hatchback, save for the addition of sports seats and a few Type R touches. Honda has also not disclosed any powertrain details for now, but it’s widely expected that a six-speed manual will be standard fitment.

This is said to be paired with an upgraded version of the K20C1 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which currently makes 320 PS (306 hp) and 400 Nm of torque in the FK8. However, there are rumours that the new Civic Type R will adopt a hybrid all-wheel drive system with electric motors for 400 PS. We’ll have to wait until next year to see what is really going on under the bonnet.

Unlike the FK8, production of the new Civic Type R will take place in North America for the first time, likely at the automaker’s Greensburg, Indiana plant where the Civic Hatchback is will be produced. This is because Honda has decided to shut down its Swindon plant in the United Kingdom (the global hub for the FK8) as part of a restructuring of its global manufacturing network. What do you think of the new Civic Type R’s looks? Is it an improvement over the FK8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic Type R