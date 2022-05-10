In BMW, Cars, Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 10 May 2022 5:49 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group Malaysia has announced the NEXTStep Subsidy programme for child car seats as part of its car safety advocacy for children, which will offer fully subsidised child car seats to parents in the B40 group in conjunction with long-term partner Safe ‘n Sound.

The programme will be applicable to families expecting a newborn child or with children weighing up to 36 kg, with a monthly household income of below RM3,500. The programme is funded with donations previously made by BMW Financial Services Malaysia, said the company.

The NEXTStep subsidy programme has been introduced as part of the BMW 360° initiative, which has seen more than 300 subsidised child car seats delivered to parents around Malaysia since the end of 2019.

To find out if one is eligible, parents can register on the Safe ‘n Sound website here from now until May 22, 2022. Parents who are eligible will be notified by Safe ‘n Sound through WhatsApp, and those within the Klang Valley will be informed of the date, time, and location for the collection of the new child car seat, and parents outside the Klang Valley will be notified of the seat’s delivery status.

the Safe ‘n Sound child seat range (above), and the mifold booster seat. Click to enlarge

BMW Group Malaysia will be fully subsidising the seats on offer, and a suitable seat will be selected for the eligible candidates according to their child’s weight, height and vehicle requirements.

The range of child car seats on offer include the snskidz Ace for children from newborn until 13 kg, which retails for RM199, the snskidz Whizz ISOFIX (newborn to 18 kg, RM 499), the snskidz Sport (newborn to 18 kg, RM279), snskidz Proto (ISOFIX optional; from 13 kg to 36 kg, RM399), and the mifold booster seat (from 15 kg to 36 kg, RM199).

“Although we have placed a strong emphasis on child car seats in recent years with our many programmes and partnerships to advocate for the use of these seats, we recognise that the issue of low uptake must be tackled beyond verbal advocacy and partial subsidies, especially within communities that are in need in a time like this. With the NEXTStep Subsidy Programme, we aim to continue making child safety seats even more accessible to parents who can use a helping hand,” said MD of BMW Group Malaysia Hans de Visser.