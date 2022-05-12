In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2022 10:33 am / 0 comments

Avex Pictures recently showed off the first trailer for the upcoming MF Ghost anime, which is set to be aired in 2023 – a teaser was posted back in January. Based on the manga of the same name created by Shuichi Shigeno that was released in 2017, MF Ghost is the sequel to the hugely popular Initial D, which also arrived in manga form first before receiving an anime adaptation.

The MF Ghost series is set in the 2020s in a world where self-driving electric cars are common. In Japan, there is a racing series called MFG founded by Ryo Takahashi to preserve traditional racing heritage, with competitors using internal combustion engine cars.

In the trailer, we see a few of the cars that will appear in the series, including a Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-AMG GT, Audi R8, Alfa Romeo 4C, Lotus Exige and Porsches. However, the star of the show is a Toyota 86, which is driven by protagonist Kanata Rivington, a 19-year-old of Japanese and British parentage who returns to Japan to find his missing father, Ken Katagiri.

Rivington, a graduate of the Royal Donington Park Racing School in the United Kingdom, rises through the ranks of MFG with the help of his mentor and legendary downhill specialist, Takumi Fujiwara.

Fans of Initial D anime will remember that after Takumi’s final battle against Shinji Inui, the post-credits scene showed Takumi going on his usual tofu delivery run in his father’s Subaru Impreza WRX STI, where he crosses path with an 86.

Of course, one of the hallmarks of the Initial D anime was its Eurobeat tracks, and MF Ghost will also receive the same treatment to get us all hyped. There’s still several months to go until 2023, which is when the anime will air, so maybe check out the manga in the meantime.

GALLERY: Toyota 86 MF Ghost at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon