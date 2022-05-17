In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 May 2022 10:41 am / 1 comment

2022 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Lava Red

Launched internationally March 2021, the 2022 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory is now in Malaysia, priced at RM169,900. This is a RM10,000 increase over the 2020 price of RM159,900 and does not include insurance, road tax and registration.

New for 2022 for the RSV4 1100 Factory is an improved aerodynamics package and slightly more torque, as well as adjustable engine braking. A new Magneti Marelli 11MP ECU now provides three cornering ABS modes along with new engine maps and ride modes to provide a fine-tuned riding experience.

The suite of riding aids includes six riding modes – three road and three track. The road modes include Street for daily riding, Sport for when things get a little spirited and User for full customisation while the three track modes are Race, Track 1 and Track 2, with the track modes allowing the ride to immediately apply settings for two specific race tracks.

Improvements in aerodynamic performance gains a 7% increase in airbox pressure, while rider protection from airflow has been increased by 11%. The fairing winglets, the winglets, developed using computational fluid dynamics, are integrated into the double-wall fairing.

Suspension on the RSV4 1100 Factory uses Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension with electronic steering damper which has two modes – semi-active and manual – and three suspension maps. Of the three suspension maps, A1 mode is dedicated to slick tyres and racetrack use, while A3 is for road riding and A2 being an in-between mode.

2022 Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory Aprilia Black

Brembo Stylema callipers are used at the front, with a single-piston Brembo calliper at the rear. Braking control is done with Bosch 9.1 MP ABS, with cornering ABS, working to provide wheelie and launch control as well.

Power for the RSV4 1100 comes from a 65-degree V-four, displacing 1,099 cc, up from the previous models 1,078 cc, and is Euro 5 compliant. The RSV4 1100 now produces a claimed 217 hp at 13,000 rpm – same as previous – but torque goes from 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm to 125 Nm at 10,500.