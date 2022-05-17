In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 May 2022 11:30 am / 2 comments

Things look to be going Enea Bastianini‘s way, with the Italian making it three wins thus far this season in the 2022 MotoGP. Coming his maiden win at Qatar during the season opener, followed by a win at Circuit of the Americas in the US, “The Beast”, as he is known to fans, is giving Ducati privateer team Gresini Racing MotoGP something of a dream season.

Starting the French Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, Bastianini, who is riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP21, rode a flawless race to victory capitalising on his small stature and light body weight to conserve tyre life life, something he his renowned for in the paddock. This paid off when Bastianini slipped past factory Ducati MotoGP Team rider Jack Miller into second, followed by slipping past Miller’s team mate Pecco Bagnaia who was then leading the race.

The effort to chase The Beast forced Bagnaia into a mistake, a slide ending the his race and letting Bastianini to romp home in first. Settling in for second place was Miller, while Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing come in third.

Meanwhile, Frenchman and incumbent world champion Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha YZR-M1 could only manage fourth place despite racing in front of his home crowd. Fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco, on the privateer Pramac Ducati Desmosedici, came in fifth after being demoted three places at the start for a slow riding incident during qualifying.

The 2022 MotoGP rider’s championship is very much up for grabs, with no single rider having a clear domination over the field. Currently on top is Quartararo with 102 points after seven races, followed by Espargaro with 98 points in second and Bastianini with 94 points in third.

Rounding out the top five are Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar in fourth with 69 points, who crashed during the race and is currently looking for a seat for next after Suzuki announced their departure from MotoGP, and Miller with 62 points. MotoGP action moves to Mugello, Italy on may 29 for the Italian Grand Prix.