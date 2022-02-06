In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 February 2022 6:00 pm / 0 comments

With rain dampening race testing after lunch, Enea Bastianini of Gresini Racing MotoGP emerged fastest rider after two days of the 2022 MotoGP Winter Test. Riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP, Bastianini clocked a time of 1’58.131″ just before proceedings adjourned for lunch.

“I didn’t expect to be first today, to be fast yes,” said the 24-year old Italian racer. “When I try for the first time this bike I see a very nice potential, also the team is incredible,” added Bastianini.

Topping the Winter Test leader board on day two came about after Bastianini did a time attack. “Now we have Mandalika, a new track for everybody, ahead of us and this will tell us more about the bike,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of breaking the 1’57” barrier at Sepang, Bastianini said, “a 57 was close, after I went along, it was very close, it was possible but I couldn’t get it.”

Saying the differences between the 2019 and 2021 Desmosedicis make it easier for him to ride, Bastianini said improvements in straight line stability have resulted in consistency and speed. “My style is aggressive in the entry to the corner and with this bike allows me to be fast in the corner,” Bastianini said.

Bastianini said the Desmosedici he is riding this year is no different from the factory Ducatis. “For the moment is very similar, with the new engine, said Bastianini.