In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 17 May 2022 10:29 am / 5 comments

Demand continues to be strong for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card, which has been found to be on sale through online resellers for considerably more than the RM10 retail price, even before it officially went on sale on April 22.

That demand apparently has become even greater, as prices for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card now appears to have increased even further. Through a quick search, we have since found that the new cards could sell for up to RM100, with one such example listed on Shopee.

Of course, there are other levels of pricing should one choose to buy from an online reseller, though one certainly should be sure of the listings’ authenticity before making the purchase if waiting for stock through official channels isn’t an option.

As for making purchases of the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card through the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app, responses by the company through comments on its Facebook page state that the next batch of the NFC-enabled Enhanced card will become available around June. This is reflected in the eWallet app, as the card remains out of stock at time of writing.

The RM10 retail price for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card is the same as the previous version without NFC functionality, and the new version essentially adds the ability for users to top up credit by near-field communication with their compatible mobile devices.

To do so, each new card needs to be linked to the app by holding the card to the back of the compatible smartphone for five seconds, and then the balance check or reload can be done by again holding the card to the phone.

We have managed to get our own unit of the new Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card. Read more here as we run through the card’s new functions and compare it with the previous version.

GALLERY: Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with NFC capability