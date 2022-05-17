In Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 May 2022 2:52 pm / 1 comment

As Malaysia moves into reopening the economy after the numerous lockdowns and travel restrictions of the past two years, along with a rise in Grab ride hailing fares reports are emerging of a decline in the number of motorcycle e-hailing riders. Typically riders involved in food delivery services such as GrabFood and FoodPanda, as many as 25% of riders may have left, reports The Malay Mail.

Malaysian E-Hailing Riders’ Association (Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia) vice president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani said there has been a 10% drop in orders with many riders going back to their old jobs as the country’s economic activities resume. Riders also reported a drop in orders, notably during off-peak periods, along with a corresponding but smaller drop in the number of riders.

Responding to the report, Foodpanda told Malay Mail in a statement, “demand and supply fluctuations are common for the business, factoring in various aspects such as the pandemic.” The statement also said the transportation, food delivery and digital payments services company is partnering with restaurants to offer deals on its app to walk-in customers, along with deals and discounts in regular campaigns.