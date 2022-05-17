In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 17 May 2022 7:03 pm / 0 comments

As the motoring industry in general is firmly pointed in the direction of electric drive, Porsche is working on a future of customer racing that points the same way, with the introduction of the Porsche 718 Cayman ePerformance, which is the latest step in the progression from the fully electric, dual-motor Mission R race car concept.

Next to that EV racer study, the Cayman GT4 ePerformance posts similar output figures; qualification mode brings a maximum output of 1,088 PS from a pair of permanently excited synchronous motors on both axles, while a steady 612 PS is available for 30 minutes, which Porsche says is the duration of a Carrera Cup one-make series race.

The GT4 ePerformance is built on the chassis of the petrol-powered, naturally aspirated 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, albeit with the electric racer being 14 cm wider than its internal combustion counterpart.

Like the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the GT4 ePerformance employs natural fibre composites in its bodywork, the production of which is intended to produce fewer emissions than that of comparable synthetic materials, and recycled carbon-fibre is also used for testing purposes, says Porsche.

Around 6,000 parts on the GT4 ePerformance were made from scratch, says Porsche, while the flared fenders on the electric racer make room for 18-inch Michelin racing tyres which are wider than those fitted to the petrol-powered Clubsport. On the Mission R, the Michelin tyres measure 30/68 in front and 31/71 at the back, while suspension is double wishbones in front and MacPherson struts at the rear.

Direct oil cooling is applied to the drive motors and battery pack of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance, which Porsche has developed to courteract heat-induced re-rating, or reduction of outputs. Where lap times and top speed are concerned, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is “is on par” with those of the current, 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup customer racing car, says Porsche.

With the use of 900-volt electrical technology, charging at full capacity enables the battery of the GT4 ePerformance to the replenished from five to 80% state of charge in around 15 minutes. This is identical to figures from the Mission R, which is quoted from a charging rate of 350 kW.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is scheduled to make its public debut at this year’s running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23 to 26, where the electric racer will take part in the 1.9 km-long hillclimb.

This will be the first leg of a tour that will then head to the circuit at the Porsche Leipzig factory for the plant’s 20th anniversary, before a pair of GT4 ePerformance demonstrator units make a tour of Europe before heading to North America in 2023.

GALLERY: Porsche Mission R

GALLERY: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport