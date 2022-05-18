In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 May 2022 9:13 am / 0 comments

Now in its 36th showing, Biker Fest International (BFI), held 19th to 22nd May in Udine, Italy, has something for everyone when it comes to two wheels. While most have the idea of a custom motorcycle being an American V-twin, stretched out or bobbed, decked with embellishments that are more show than go, BFI includes machines from any era, in any style, with this year seeing a special inclusion for electric mobility vehicles.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to test electric and hybrid vehicles of all kinds for free, from cars to scooters, as well as viewing the latest in battery technology and charging solutions. Aside from the usual demo and test drives for both four- and two-wheelers, there is also an off-road demo section which includes lawnmowers! So, a little something for everyone, indeed.

BFI is also the culmination of the Italian Custom Bike Show Championship, with more than 12 rounds across Italy culminating with the winner being crowned in Udine. This bike show also hosts the Italian round of the AMD World Custom Bike Show Championship, which some paultan.org readers might remember saw the participation of the “Bone X” Eastern Bobber by Malaysian Omar Jumiran in the German round.

The organisers of BFI estimate there will be more than 100 custom machines on exhibit at BFI, with contenders vying for cash voucher and other prizes, and stands at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona and Roma Moto Days. Starting life back in 1987, BFI Drews inspiration from and has collaborated with US bikes shows Rat’s Hole in Daytona, Florida and Sturgis.