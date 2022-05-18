In Cars, International News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2022 7:07 pm / 3 comments

BMW is shipping new cars to customers without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto after it changed chip suppliers in order to get around the chip shortage, Automotive News Europe reported.

UPDATE: Cars for the Malaysian market are not affected by the parts supply-related omission, BMW Malaysia head of corporate communications Sashi Ambi has informed paultan.org .

This will rectified in the future, however, through an over-the-air update that will install new software to return the smartphone compatibility to these cars by end of June at the latest, the automaker told the news outlet in an e-mailed statement.

“The chip built into these cars in the first four months of this year need updated software in order to be fully functional and offer Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Wi-Fi capability,” the statement read.

The affected models have the code 6P1 included in their specification, which denotes the omission of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Remote Software Services, the Wi-Fi hotspot and the ability to pair two smartphones, according to a Bimmerpost forum.

According to Automotive News Europe, BMW did not state how many models and which regions have been affected, though customers from the United States, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and France have reported to forum outlets that their cars have been delivered without the smartphone integration capability, said the news site.

Last year, BMW had warned of a critical chip supply shortage, and this was followed by the automaker dropping the touchscreen functionality in selected cars last November in a bid to enable the maintaining of production levels through the end of 2021.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen said it expects the chip shortage to cary on through 2022, though it also estimates that the situation will improve in the second half of the year. Other automakers including General Motors, Ford and Hyundai share the sentiment, though automotive chip producers NXP and Infineon forecast at the time that supply will continue to be short.